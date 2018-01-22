Naqeebullah killing: Police raid Rao Anwar house

KARACHI: Hours after former Malir SSP Rao Anwar refused to appear before the investigating team probing extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud, police raided his house late last night but he was not there.



However, two police constables present at his home were taken into custody.Â

Suspended SSP Rao Anwar on Sunday failed to appear before the inquiry committee formed to probe murder of Naqeebullah in an alleged encounter earlier this month.

As per the details, the victim was picked up by plain-clothes officials from Gul Sher Agha Hotel in Sohrab Goth and then murdered on January 12 in an alleged police encounter in Shah Latif Town by SSP Anwar and his men.

When the issue was highlighted through social media, a high-powered investigation body was constituted which confirmed that the shootout was fake and recommended to remove Rao Anwar from his post as SSP Malir where he has been posted since years.

The committee also recommended putting his name on Exit Control List (ECL).

Rao Anwar, along with other suspects, had been asked to appear before the DIG East on Sunday night at 11pm to record the statement, but he did not appear, accusing the two members of probe body of being biased towards him. Anwar accused inquiry team, saying that members of police were bent upon implicating him in the case instead of asking about the incident.

Rao seems to be in a fix as he yet to decide whether he would appear today as he [Anwar] has also been asked to appear before the Sindh IG and National Commission for Human Rights on Monday (today) at 10.30am. A notification in this regard was issued by SP Investigation East Abid Qaimkhani, who has been appointed Malir district's new SP Investigation. He has been tasked to arrest Anwar, if he fails to appear before the probe team today (Monday).

Talking to media persons Sunday, DIG East Sultan Khowaja said that police tried to reach Anwar but his phone was switched off, adding that if he doesn't have faith in police, he can appear before the human rights committee.

DIG Khowaja also assured to investigate the suspected suicide attack on Anwar's convoy earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi said a murder case will be registered against Anwar, station house officer (SHO) of Shah Latif Town and the others involved in the extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud, adding that a member of Naqeebullah's family would become complainant in the case.

Abbasi said Naqeebullah's cousin is on his way back to Karachi along with the victim's family and that they have been provided security by the KP police.

13 station house officers (SHOs) of Malir District have also been transferred so that they could not affect the ongoing investigation.

Rao Anwar's version

In a telephonic conversation with The News, Anwar questioned the partiality of all the committee members who are probing Naqeebullahâ€™s killing. He said that he did not accept Sindh IGPâ€™s committee due to the biased nature of committee members.

Anwar said, â€œSince the committee has proved its biased nature by recommending my transfer and putting my name in the ECL within 24 hours of the start of investigation, I and my team members would not appear before a biased investigation team.â€

â€œI accepted the committeeâ€™s claim and assured the members to continue to cooperate in future, but the committee members are intentionally not cooperating with me,â€ Anwar accused. â€œI called East Zone DIGP Sultan Ali Khowaja, who was also a committee member, to share some information related to this case, but he did not respond,â€ Anwar said. â€œKeeping this attitude of the committee in view, I have decided that not only me, but all members of my team, will not appear before the probe team during the investigation of this case.â€

Naqeebullah's family

The family of the victim is reurning to Karachi today. A camp has been established by the Mehsud tribe at the Sohrab Goth to welcome them.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police dispatched a contingent of the Elite Force to the South Waziristan Agency to shift the family of Naqeebullah Mehsud so that it could appear before the investigation committee in Karachi.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Mehsud and Burki tribesmen would also leave for Karachi to raise the issue of extrajudicial killings of tribesmen with officials and political leaders in Karachi.