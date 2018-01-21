CJP not happy on police investigations in Zainab’s murder case

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Sunday expressed his dissatisfaction over the police investigations regarding the Zainab murder case during a meeting with the concerned jury.

The head of the joint investigation team (JIT), Muhammad Idrees, probing the rape and murder case of seven-year-old Zainab, submitted the progress report in the Supreme Court today.

A special bench of the Supreme Court, headed by CJP Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed hearing the case in its suo motu notice of the brutal murder, at its Lahore Registry.

Other cognates cases were also responded, where parents and relatives had gathered to claim concerning offenses.

JIT Head and Punjab Forensic Department Director General gave briefing on multi media to the jury.

The Chief Justice disapproved of the prevailing strategies suggesting that the police should probe the case ahead of DNA verifications.

He commented that the police's attempts would end up exceeding the tests count to the strength of the entire nations.

Justice Nisar also stressed upon the progress of the emerging cognate cases. He inquired the jury regarding the police's failure in carrying investigation of other similar cases.

The SC jury heard today at its Lahore Registry various cases, including Zainab murder case, despite the Sunday holiday.