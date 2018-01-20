Sat January 20, 2018
January 20, 2018

Nawaz Sharif says Imran Khan will end up in jail

HARIPUR: Ousted prime minister  Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said his political rivals  were united in Lahore on the one-point agenda;   which was to target Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a rally in Haripur, he said those who used to abuse each other came together in a rally where  most of the chairs were empty.

"Not a  single chair is empty here in Haripur," said he  adding that the rally was public referendum .

  Taking Imran Khan to task, he said: "This man has targeted everyone with  abuses and allegations. You will end up in Jail, Inshallah".

Taking a a dig at Supreme Court for its decision in Imran Khan's disqualification case, he said  : "I  want to salute those judges who  declared Imran Khan Sadiq and Ameen".

He said  the decision came in  PTI chairman's favor despite his confessions that he owned Niazi Services offshore company.

Sharif said he served the people all his life and was disqualified  over Iqama (work permit).  

The former prime minister expressed the hope that his party will emerge  victorious in the upcoming general election.




