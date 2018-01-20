Nawaz Sharif says Imran Khan will end up in jail

HARIPUR: Ousted prime ministerÂ Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said his political rivalsÂ were united in Lahore on the one-point agenda;Â Â which was to target Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a rally in Haripur, he said those who used to abuse each other came together in a rally whereÂ most of the chairs were empty.

"Not aÂ single chair is empty here in Haripur," said heÂ adding that the rally was public referendum .

Â Taking Imran Khan to task, he said: "This man has targeted everyone withÂ abuses and allegations. You will end up in Jail, Inshallah".

Taking a a dig at Supreme Court for its decision in Imran Khan's disqualification case, he saidÂ : "IÂ want to salute those judges whoÂ declared Imran Khan Sadiq and Ameen".

He saidÂ the decision came inÂ PTI chairman's favor despite his confessions that he owned Niazi Services offshore company.

Sharif said he served the people all his life and was disqualifiedÂ over Iqama (work permit).Â Â

The former prime minister expressed the hope that his party will emergeÂ victorious in the upcoming general election.











