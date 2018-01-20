Naqeebullah’s killing: Probe body’s report refutes Rao Anwar’s allegations

KARACHI: Three-member committee, formed by Sindh Government to investigate the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in an alleged encounter led by SSP Malir Rao Anwar, has submitted its initial report to IG Sindh, declaring the deceased innocent. Geo News reported late on Friday.



According to the media, the probe committee, headed by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi, has termed SSP Rao Anwar’s allegations against Naqeebullah baseless, adding that no such evidence has been found that the deceased had affiliation with any terrorist group or proscribed outfit.

It is learnt that the committee in its report has also recommended registering a case against SSP Malir Rao Anwar and other security personnel involved in extra judicial killing of Naqeebullah that sparked countrywide protests. The committee has also suggested that the name of "encounter specialist" Rao Anwar should be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The probe committee on Friday visited Karachi Central Jail to interrogate Qari Ahsan.

Earlier, Sanaullah Abbasi had said that justice will prevail in the case and the outcome will be based on merit, adding that the findings in this connection would also be shared with media. He further said that the committee interviewed several people in relation to the issue.

He added that the team went again to observe the site of the incident and people will get to see justice in this case.

On Friday, taking the suo motu notice of the killing of a 26-year-old man in an alleged encounter led by SSP Malir Rao Anwar, The chief justice sought a report from the Sindh police chief in seven days.



Meanwhile, Malir SSP Rao Anwar has expressed his reservation over a member of the committee, DIG Sultan Khawaj, alleging that he made policemen record biased statements.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar had also appeared before the committee, submitting evidence, he provided an FIR to the committee according to which Mehsud was declared a fugitive in 2014 in attempt to murder and other cases. According to SSP the case was registered against Naqeeb Mehsud in Sachal police station.

Family and friends of Naqeebullah Mehsud, a youth from the country's tribal belt, accused Malir SSP Rao Anwar of killing the youth in an fake encounter in Karachi after kidnapping .



They said Mehsud was arrested by policemen in plain clothes on January 3 from Gul Sher Agha Hotel in Sohrab Goth and then murdered on January 12.

Besides a campaign against Anwar on social media, a large number of people, including civil society activists, members of political parties and Pashtun tribal leaders, from various Pashtun neighbourhoods demonstrated against the officer at the press club.

