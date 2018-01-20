Punjab Rangers arrests eight suspected terrorists

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Security forces arrested eight suspected terrorists including three unregistered Afghans and seized weapons from their possession in Lahore and DG Khan.
According to Inter Services Public Relations, Pakistan Rangers Punjab along with Police and Intelligence Agencies carried out Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Lahore and DG Khan.
Eight suspected terrorists including three unregistered Afghans were apprehended with ammunition, explosive, prepared IEDs, detonators and weapons.
