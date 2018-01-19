Army Chief confirms death sentence of 10 hardcore terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed death sentence of another 10 hardcore terrorists, awarded by military courts.



The convicts were involved in terrorist activities, killing of innocent civilians, attacks on educational institutions, slaughtering of soldiers, attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and Armed Forces of Pakistan.

In total, these 10 terrorists were involved in killing of 41 personnel while injuring 33 others. Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession. These convicts were tried by military courts.

Besides these 10, another 3 convicts have been awarded imprisonment for varying period by military courts.Â

Details of convicts are as under:-

1. Sami ur Rahman s/o Gul Habib and Azeem Khan s/o Shaiber. The convicts were members of proscribed organization. They were involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Major Muhammad Ihsan, nine soldiers as well as two police officials and injuries to 13 others.

They were also found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. These convicts admitted their offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. Both convicts were awarded death sentences.

2. Arshad Bilal s/o Khadim Khan and Anwar Ali s/o Fazal Ghaffar. The convicts were members of proscribed organization. They were involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death of nine soldiers and injuries to nine others.

They were also involved in destruction of Government Boys Primary School, Langer, Swat as well as found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. These convicts admitted their offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. Both were awarded death sentences.

3. Muhammad Aleem s/o Abdull Rasheed and Fazal Aleem s/o Abdul Rasheed. The convicts were members of proscribed organization. They were involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death of four soldiers. They were also involved in destruction of Government Boys High School, Nangolai, Swat. These convicts admitted their offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. Both convicts were awarded death sentences.

4. Rasool Muhammad s/o Ahmed Jan. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death of 4 soldiers.

The convict also abetted other terrorists in slaughtering of civilian Said Raheem as well as Assistant Sub Inspector Irshad Ali, Head Constable Sarwar Ali Khan and Head Constable Sher Ahmed of police.

The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

5. Sohail Ahmed s/o Usman Ali. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in killing of innocent civilians and attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan which resulted in death of three civilians, Sub Inspector Mustafa Khan, a constable of police and injuries to four others.

He was also found in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

6. Naimat Ullah s/o Ahmed. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of two soldiers and injuries to four others. He was also found in possession of fire-arm and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

7. Rahmat Ali s/o Noor Said. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death of a soldier. He was also found in possession of fire-arms. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.