Armed forces fully committed to safeguard sovereignty of Pakistan: Air Chief

Islamabad: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman has said that armed forces of Pakistan were fully committed to safeguard the sovereignty of the country.



The Air Chief was addressing the faculty and students of Rawalpindi Medical University Thursday. The topic of his lecture was â€œLeadership, Education and Society Developmentâ€.

He said that Pakistani nation and the armed forces fought the war against terrorists with supreme courage and determination. He added that armed forces of Pakistan were fully committed to safeguard the sovereignty of the country.

He termed the indigenously produced JF-17 Thunder a symbol of national pride and said that PAF would continue its journey of indigenization to further improve its defence capabilities.

The Air Chief highlighted various projects being launched by PAF including inauguration of Aviation City at Kamra and a new operational Base at Bholari near Karachi.

He also apprised the audience about the various welfare and nation building measures being taken by PAF.

On his arrival, he was received by Professor Muhammad Umar, Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University.Â