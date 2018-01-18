Imran hits back at criticism over his remarks against Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Hitting back at the criticism over his remarks against the parliament during the rally in Lahore, Imran Khan said he used light word â€˜Laanatâ€™ (curse) and even wanted to use harsher word but controlled over it.



Addressing a press conference here Thursday, Imran Khan said a mafia and criminals are sitting in the parliament so how I am supposed to respect it.

Imran said "Parliament is the name of a building. It is the lawmakers who take the parliament forward or destroy it."

â€œPeople like Nawaz Sharif and Khawaja Asif have destroyed the parliament,â€ Imran alleged.

Due to pro-US stance, Imran Khan termed foreign minister Khawaja Asif a security risk. â€œMoney is being transferred to US through bank accounts of Khawaja Asif.â€ Khan wondered "Which foreign minister is employed in another country."

PTI Chief also announced to provide more evidences to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Imran Khan alleged that Sharif family was involved in money laundering worth Rs1.74 billion through their companies in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Khan went on to say after 1992, wealth of Sharif family increased enormously, adding that they laundered money via Hudaibiya Paper Mills.

â€œOur team has disclosed new revelations regarding Hill Metals of Sharif family in Saudi Arabia. This company has sent Rs 1.14 billion to Nawaz Sharif.â€

Imran went on to say Nawaz Sharif transferred around Rs800 million to his daughter Maryam Nawaz.