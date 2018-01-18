NA condemns Imran, Sheikh Rashid's remarks against parliament

ISLAMABAD:Â The National Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution condemning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Awami Muslim Legaue chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for publicly cursing the parliament.

The resolution followed fieryÂ speechesÂ Â from both treasury and opposition benchesÂ with defence Minister Khawaja Muhamamd Asif and Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah highlightingÂ the achievements made by the parliament.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan defendedÂ his harsh criticism of the parliament at a Pakistan Awami Tehreek rally last night, and said in aÂ tweet, â€œWhen a Parliament, which must protect nation's interests, passes a person-specific law allowing a disqualified person guilty of Rs 3 bn money laundering, tax evasion, concealment of assets, forgery & perjury to become head of a pol party, then such a law is a "laanath" on Parlliament.â€



He said he challenges anyone who disagrees with his stance to hold a public poll on what people think of the parliamentÂ







