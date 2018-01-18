Thu January 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Gunmen kill two female polio workers in Quetta

QUETTA: Gunmen on Thursday shot dead two women polio workers  on Zarghoon Road who  were taking part in anti-polio drive , police said.

According to the police, the  motorcycle riding gunmen targeted a team of health workers at a flyover, killing one worker and injuring another.

The inured worker succumbed to her injuries later. 

The bodies were shifted to near by hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Identities of the deceased were not immediately known.

Scores of  polio workers have been killed in the past few years in different parts of the  country .

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Armed forces fully committed to safeguard sovereignty of Pakistan: Air Chief

Armed forces fully committed to safeguard sovereignty of Pakistan: Air Chief
FC arrests eight terrorists in Balochistan

FC arrests eight terrorists in Balochistan
Imran hits back at criticism over his remarks against Parliament

Imran hits back at criticism over his remarks against Parliament
Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over ceasefire violations

Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over ceasefire violations
Load More load more