Gunmen kill two female polio workers in Quetta

QUETTA: Gunmen on Thursday shot dead two women polio workers on Zarghoon Road who were taking part in anti-polio drive , police said.
According to the police, the motorcycle riding gunmen targeted a team of health workers at a flyover, killing one worker and injuring another.
The inured worker succumbed to her injuries later.
The bodies were shifted to near by hospital for medico-legal formalities.
Identities of the deceased were not immediately known.
Scores of polio workers have been killed in the past few years in different parts of the country .
