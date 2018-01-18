Gunmen kill two female polio workers in Quetta

QUETTA: Gunmen on Thursday shot dead two women polio workers on Zarghoon Road who were taking part in anti-polio drive , police said.

According to the police, the motorcycle riding gunmen targeted a team of health workers at a flyover, killing one worker and injuring another.

The inured worker succumbed to her injuries later.

The bodies were shifted to near by hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Identities of the deceased were not immediately known.

Scores of polio workers have been killed in the past few years in different parts of the country .