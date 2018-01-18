Supreme Court blocks Sindh bid to change IG AD Khowaja

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that IG Sindh Police Allah Dino Khowaja would keep working on his position until it decides the matter of appointment of the top cop in the province.



The orders came as a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar heard a petition from the provincial government challenging the Sindh High Court orders which had kept ordered that Khowaja would remain IG Sindh.

Applauding the high court orders, the CJP said the decision was worth reading twice.

While admitting the Sindh governmentâ€™s application for hearing, the court ordered the government to let the IG work until the matter is decided.

The court further said that the matter of IGâ€™s appointment in Sindh would be subject to court ruling and any measure taken by federal government in this regard will have no significance.

Last week, the federal cabinet had approved appointment of Abdul Majeed Dasti, a Grade 22 officer of the Police Service, as inspector general of police (IGP) Sindh to replace Khowaja, an officer of Grade 21.

The Sindh ruling party is uneasy about the presence of Khowaja as the chief of the provinceâ€™s police and the matter ultimately landed at the high court on civil society petition, which ruled against removing him.