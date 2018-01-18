Two FC men martyred in Quetta ambush

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: Two FC men were martyred and another was injured in an ambush by militants in Double Road area of Quetta on Thursday morning.
The martyred and injured security personnel were shifted to a nearby medical facility.
Â Forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the attackers.
QUETTA: Two FC men were martyred and another was injured in an ambush by militants in Double Road area of Quetta on Thursday morning.
The martyred and injured security personnel were shifted to a nearby medical facility.
Forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the attackers.
Comments