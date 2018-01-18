Thu January 18, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 18, 2018

Two FC men martyred in Quetta ambush


QUETTA: Two FC men were martyred and another was injured in an ambush by militants in Double Road area of Quetta on Thursday morning.

The martyred and injured security personnel were shifted to a nearby medical facility.

 Forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the attackers.

