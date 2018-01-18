IHC dismisses Dar’s appeal for a hiatus in accountability proceedings

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed Senator Ishaq Darâ€™s petition to suspend his declaration as a proclaimed offender by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Hearing Dar's plea, the two-member IHC bench also ended the stay order on the accountability court proceedings against him.

Following Darâ€™s hiatus from the accountability hearings for his overseas medical treatment, Justice Athar Minallah questioned if Dar does not have faith in local doctors. Pakistan has good medical facilities, the judge remarked further.

NAB, on Tuesday, lodged a comeback on Dar's plea to the IHC and stated that a proclaimed offender has to appear before the court to attain relief, when Darâ€™s spokesperson defended him for his right to get treatment from a doctor of his choice. The NAB had also requested the court to allow the continuation of corruption proceedings against Dar.

The court, while refusing the dissident approach by the counsel, added that the former finance minister could be provided medical backing throughout the hearing process.

Dar, under influence of his medical treatment, was reprieved of NABâ€™s grip after IHC had barred the accountability court from proceedings against the former finance minister till January 17, 2018.

Dar has been in London since October last year owing to his medical treatment.



