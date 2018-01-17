Man injured in drone strike in Kurram Agency

A man was injured in a US drone strike in Kurram Agency on Wednesday, Geo TV reported citing unnamed sources.

According to the TV channel, the missile attack was carried out in Badshah Kot area of Lower Kurram tribal region.

Panic gripped the area following the attack. Identity of the injured was not immediacy known.

Two people were killed in a US drone attack near Pak-Afghan border in a drone attack last month while three people including a Taliban commander was killed in Kurram Agency in November in an attack carried out by the unmanned aircraft.

Relations between Pakistan and US remain tense after series of allegations by Trump administration.

The US President in a new year Tweet accused Pakistan of giving Washington nothing but deceit and lies.Â