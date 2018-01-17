Wed January 17, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 17, 2018

SSP Rao Anwar survives another 'suicide attack', 3 attackers killed

KARACHI: SSP Malir Rao Anwar escaped  a 'suicide attack' late on Tuesday night in Karachi's Malir Cantt area. 

Talking to media, Rao Anwar  said; "A suicide bomber rammed his   motorcycle into  my armoured vehicle at Malir Cantt area via a link road," adding that  the attacker  blew himself up after he fell down on the road.

“His accomplices then opened fire on my convoy. While cops, from inside the armoured personnel carrier, befittingly responded   and killed  two of the attackers,” he added.

SSP Rao Anwar and his squad remained unhurt in the attack.

Soon after the attack, police and rangers cordoned off the area, conducting a search operation to apprehend the accomplices who reportedly manged to escape taking the advantage of darkness.

Bomb disposal squad also rushed to the site, collecting the evidence.

 Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal phoned Anwar and inquired after his health. He also sought a report on the incident from DIG East.

 It is pertinent to note that SSP Rao Anwar has faced similar attempt on his life in past when his convoy came under attack outside his house in Malir Cant.

SSP Rao Anwar  has been doing his duty in District Malir for about six years, since than, over 150 militants of various banned outfits have  been killed in   encounters.

