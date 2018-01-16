CM Sindh orders Judicial Inquiry into Intizar murder

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered Judicial Inquiry into murder of Intizar Ahmed, a 28-year-old boy shot dead by Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials in the upscale Defence locality.
According to CM House Spokesman, CM Murad called Intizar Ahmedâ€™s father Ishtiaq Ahmed and assured him of justice, saying â€œWhatever you say will happen.â€
The CM Sindh said this heinous crime would be judicially inquired in order to ascertain the motive and intention of the assailants and to clearly identify the culprits so that a strong case is made out against them and they are brought to justice.
Sindh Home Secretary, on the directives of Chief Minister has written a letter to Chief Justice Sindh High Court for conducting the Judicial inquiry through a serving judge.
Intizar Ahmed was fatally shot by undercover ACLC officers on Khayaban-i-Ittehad in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority area on Saturday night after he failed to stop his vehicle at their signal.
Intizarâ€™s father had expressed dissatisfaction on police investigation and demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.
The case of the incident was registered at Darakshan Police Station of district South, Karachi.
