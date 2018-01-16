Tue January 16, 2018
January 16, 2018

CM Sindh orders Judicial Inquiry into Intizar murder

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered Judicial Inquiry into murder of Intizar Ahmed, a 28-year-old boy shot dead by Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials in the upscale Defence locality.

According to CM House Spokesman, CM Murad called Intizar Ahmed’s father Ishtiaq Ahmed and assured him of justice, saying “Whatever you say will happen.”

The CM Sindh said this heinous crime would be judicially inquired in order to ascertain the motive and intention of the assailants and to clearly identify the culprits so that a strong case is made out against them and they are brought to justice.

Intizar sped the car after armed men in plain clothes tried to stop us: key witness

Police have recorded the statement of a girl who claims to be in the car with 28-year-old Intizar Ahmed minutes before officials of the Anti-Car Lifting Cell opened fire at the vehicle, killing him...

Sindh Home Secretary, on the directives of Chief Minister has written a letter to Chief Justice Sindh High Court for conducting the Judicial inquiry through a serving judge.

Intizar Ahmed was fatally shot by undercover ACLC officers on Khayaban-i-Ittehad in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority area on Saturday night after he failed to stop his vehicle at their signal.

Intizar’s father had expressed dissatisfaction on police investigation and demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

The case of the incident was registered at Darakshan Police Station of district South, Karachi.

