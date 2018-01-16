Witnesses record statements in corruption references against Sharifs

KARACHI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law captain (retd) Safdar on Tuesday appeared before the Accountability Court that is hearing corruption references against them.

The court was due to record statements of three witnesses today. Sharifâ€™s lawyer Khawaja Haris cross examined prosecution witness Nasir Januja, Additional Director of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), after he recorded his statement.

Two other witnesses including NAB Lahore Sub-Inspector Umar Daraz and Foreign Office Director Afaq Ahmed were yet to record their statements.

Sharif appeared before the court for the 13th time while it was 15th and 17th appearance of Maryam and Safdar respectively.

The corruption references were filed against the Sharif family under the Supreme Court orders that disqualified Nawaz Sharif from holding public office for life on July 28 last year.

The references are related to Avenfiled Properties in London, , offshore companies and Al-Azizia Steel Mills.

The NAB had nominated Sharif, Maryam, his two sons, and son-in-law in Avenfiled Apartment reference.

Nawaz Sharif, his sons Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, were nominated in another reference pertaining to Al-Azizia Steel Muills and 15 off shore companies separately.

Sharifâ€™s sons were declared absconders by the court after they failed to attend the hearings despite being summoned by the judge.Â