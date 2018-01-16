Top US general says 'not giving up' on Pakistan ties

BRUSSELS: The top US military officer, Marine General Joseph Dunford, said on Monday he was committed to the US-Pakistan relationship, which has been strained in recent weeks as Washington piles pressure on Islamabad to crack down on militants.



â€œDo we agree on everything right now? No we donâ€˜t. But are we committed to a more effective relationship with Pakistan? We are. And Iâ€˜m not giving up on that,â€ Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a small group of reporters during a trip to Brussels.

Pakistan is a crucial gateway for U.S. military supplies destined for U.S. and other troops fighting a 16-year-old war in Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trumpâ€™s administration, frustrated over Pakistanâ€™s failure to do more to combat militants, announced a plan to suspend up to roughly $2 billion in U.S. security assistance.

That triggered outcry in Islamabad. Pakistanâ€™s Army Chief told U.S. General Joseph Votel, head of the U.S. militaryâ€™s Central Command, that Pakistan â€œfelt betrayedâ€ by U.S. criticism.

In a possible sign of efforts to improve relations, Alice Wells, principal deputy assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, met with Pakistani Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua in Pakistan on Monday.

A statement from Pakistanâ€™s Foreign Ministry said Wells â€œacknowledged Pakistanâ€™s efforts in eradicating terrorismâ€ and â€œunderlined the need for strengthening intelligence cooperationâ€ to fight terrorism.

Dunford was careful in his public remarks but made clear that Votel would continue to lead the military-to-military discussions. Dunford said he and U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis would also contribute to that dialogue.

â€œIâ€˜m not going to talk about the relationship in public because Iâ€˜m committed to try to improve the relationship and I do believe that the military-to-military dialogue led by General Votel, with occasional reinforcement from Secretary Mattis, myself and others, is the right approach,â€ Dunford said.