Pakistan should not be made scapegoat for US failures in Afghanistan: Defence Minister

Defence Minister Khuram Dastgir Monday said Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and it would continue with its policy of full spectrum deterrence in line with the policy of credible minimum deterrence and avoidance of armed race.



The minister informed the National Assembly that Indian forces committed more than 1,300 cease fire violations in 2017 at Line of Control which resulted in 52 deaths and injuries to 175 persons.

â€œJust today, our four valiant soldiers embraced martyrdom in unprovoked firing by Indian forces.â€

The nation salutes to these martyrs and prays Almighty Allah to grant fortitude to their families,â€ he said while giving a policy statement in the National Assembly.

The minister said that Indian government had accelerated Pakistan bashing as a highly militarized and belligerent neighbor.

The case of Kulbhushan Jadhave was proof of Indian efforts for unrest in other countries, he added.

The Minister said that India had been involved in grave human rights violation in Occupied Kashmir.

He said the government would meet with vigor and commitment the growing challenges to Pakistanâ€™s security and towards maintaining strategic stability in the region.

Dastgir said Pakistanâ€™s defense was robust and countryâ€™s vigilant and highly trained armed forces continue to protect and defend our land, sea and air borders.

He said Pakistan had paid huge price in the war against terrorism and cleared its territory of terrorists. He said Pakistan had cleared safe heavens of terrorists from the country.

The minister went on to say Afghan war could not be fought on Pakistani soil, adding that Pakistan respected sovereignty of Afghanistan and wished to see its neighbour a prosper democratic state but Islamabad would like this courtesy to be reciprocated.

The Minister said that United States had been fighting in Afghanistan for last 16 years but failed to achieve the targets. Pakistan should not be made scapegoat for US failures in Afghanistan, he reiterated.

He said the way forward for Pak-US relations should not be through threats, notices and suspension of support.

He said that Pakistan had suffered a huge loss in the war against terrorism as an ally to United States.

Pakistan had to face economic loss and damage to lives and property of the citizens. The suffering has been immense and painful and it is unfair by US to blame Pakistan when it had not been able to pacify the situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan and China have agreed to have a peaceful Afghanistan while Gwardar port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor are proof of high economic cooperation.