China considers Pakistan most reliable friend, says Chinese Ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of China in Pakistan Yao Jing Monday said that Pakistan should make China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a part of its national strategy as it would contribute to its long-term economic development as well as the development of the whole region.



He was speaking at a seminar on â€œCPEC: A Win-Win Projectâ€ jointly organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution.

The Chinese envoy said that CPEC was a win-win project for both Pakistan and China and it would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said China considered Pakistan most reliable friend and wanted to see it economically developed as a strong Pakistan was good for China and for the region.

He said amongst 6 corridors, CPEC was running smoothly and fast.

"China believes that CPEC would put Pakistan on the path of industrialization, jobs creation and regional connectivity," he said, adding CPEC would also help Pakistan in overcoming energy problems and improving its economic growth through construction of roads and railways network.

He said China wanted that private sector of Pakistan should capitalize on CPEC for growth and expansion.

He said business community of Pakistan should get benefits from Special Economic Zones to be set up under CPEC and develop mutually beneficial JVS with Chinese counterparts.