Mon January 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

APP
January 15, 2018

Share

Success of CPEC imperative for Pakistan, entire region: DG ISPR

Success of CPEC imperative for Pakistan, entire region: DG ISPR
Read More

Lijian Zhao appointed focal person for CPEC power projects

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Embassy has nominated Chinese Deputy Head of Mission Lijian Zhao as the focal...

Read More
Advertisement

China considers Pakistan most reliable friend, says Chinese Ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of China in Pakistan Yao Jing Monday said that Pakistan should make China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a part of its national strategy as it would contribute to its long-term economic development as well as the development of the whole region.

He was speaking at a seminar on “CPEC: A Win-Win Project” jointly organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution.

The Chinese envoy said that CPEC was a win-win project for both Pakistan and China and it would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said China considered Pakistan most reliable friend and wanted to see it economically developed as a strong Pakistan was good for China and for the region.

He said amongst 6 corridors, CPEC was running smoothly and fast.

"China believes that CPEC would put Pakistan on the path of industrialization, jobs creation and regional connectivity," he said, adding CPEC would also help Pakistan in overcoming energy problems and improving its economic growth through construction of roads and railways network.

He said China wanted that private sector of Pakistan should capitalize on CPEC for growth and expansion.

He said business community of Pakistan should get benefits from Special Economic Zones to be set up under CPEC and develop mutually beneficial JVS with Chinese counterparts.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

  • Tag

    China
    CPEC
    Pakistan
    Yao Jing
Advertisement

More From National

Indian ceasefire violations a threat to regional peace, may lead to strategic miscalculation: Pakistan

Indian ceasefire violations a threat to regional peace, may lead to strategic miscalculation: Pakistan
Our police system is obsolete, needs reforms: Bilawal

Our police system is obsolete, needs reforms: Bilawal
Armed struggle, suicide attacks ‘un-Islamic’ in Pakistan, say Ulema

Armed struggle, suicide attacks ‘un-Islamic’ in Pakistan, say Ulema
Jamaat-ul-Ahrar spokesman Assad Mansoor surrenders to Pakistani forces

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar spokesman Assad Mansoor surrenders to Pakistani forces

Load More load more