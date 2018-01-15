PM Abbasi meets Nawaz in Lahore

LAHORE: An important meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League presided over byÂ former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is currently underway, according to Geo News on Monday.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi traveled to Lahore inÂ a private jet to hold a meeting with the former Nawaz Sharif where Chief Minister of Punjab, Shabaz Sharif wasÂ present to give him a warm welcome.

PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Jati Umra residence of the former prime minister where they met with Nawaz Sharif.

Apart from the Prime Minister and the Sharif Brothers, no one else was in attendance during the meeting.

However, sources saidÂ the meeting was later joined by Federal Railway Minister Saad Rafique.

The sources said strategy for the upcoming elections along with devising a plan for the party rallies to be held in the coming days was discussed in detail.

The meeting also discussed the recent political crisis in Balochistan which saw the ruling party lose the slot of chief minister as well as the protest being held on January 17th by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT).

The sources said it was decided that a rally will be held in Gujranwala on January 19th where Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif will address the public and another one will be held in Haripur the next day, where Nawaz Sharif will be speaking to his supporters.