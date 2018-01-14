Motorcyclist charged under non-existent rule by Karachi police

KARACHI: A traffic constable in Karachi ticketed a motorcyclist allegedly for violating VIP protocol, a rule which does not exist in the rule book.



Footage revealed that the constable was at a loss for a while and sought his colleagueâ€™s help in finding the relevant rule but after failing to do so he charged the citizen on â€˜reckless and negligent drivingâ€™.

According to details, civilian, Khawar Mohsin was travelling on Shahrae-e-faisal when he allegedly interrupted with CM Murad Ali Shahâ€™s VIP movement near Metropole Hotel.



The motorcyclist kept telling the constables that he was unaware of the movement and that no policemen were deployed there. Despite repeated requests, he was charged for violating traffic rule and was ticketed a Rs.1000 challan.

It seemed like the complainant (motorcyclist) protested for a genuine reason while recording the incident all this time.

It can be seen in the video that the sergeant himself violated the traffic rules while speeding away from the scene.