Sun January 14, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 14, 2018

MQM-London leader Dr Hasan Zafar Arif found dead in Karachi

KARACHI: The dead body of MQM-London leader Prof Dr Hasan Zafar Arif was found in a car in Karachi's Ibrahim Hyderi area.

According to SHO Ibrahim Hyderi, the body was identified with the help of CNIC found from the pocket.

The reason of death could not be ascertained as yet as there are no torture marks, however postpartum was underway at the Jinnah Hospital.

Prof Hassan Zafar joined MQM-London after Farooq Sattar-led group parted way with Altaf Hussain after his controversial speech in August 2016. He remained associated with the party till last.

He was also detained for a few days after being arrested from near Karachi Press Club where he was coming for a press conference.

In a statement MQM-London has said that the professor was missing since yesterday and alleged that he has been killed.

In This Story

