Sun January 14, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 13, 2018

This is our responsibility to provide justice on time and based on law: CJ

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has said that they have the responsibility to provide justice on time and it should be based on law and not on choices.

He was addressing the third Sindh Judicial Conference here on Saturday.

The chief justice said, "Unfortunately, our judicial forum is being criticised, for which one of the reasons is delay [in cases]".

He further said: "A Supreme Court judge may have more powers, but responsibilities are the same for everyone."

Justice Saqib Nisar said that a judge listens around 150 cases everyday".

He added, "a judge alone cannot be declared responsible for delay, after burdening him so much as he has only six working hours and he has only a few minutes for each case".

The chief justice said: "The number of pending cases is high. Even if a verdict is announced in each case in two minutes, the overall number of cases can't be concluded."

Justice Nisar further said that it was parliament's job to make legislation.

