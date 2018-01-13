CM Punjab forms committee to curb child abuse

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Shareef on Saturday formed a committee headed by Law Minister Rana Sanaullah for protection of the children and provision of awareness of sexual misconduct.

According to a notification passed by the Punjab CM, a regime is being set up for the fortification of the children in the wake of the Kasur tragedy, which led a spate of protests nationwide against the kidnapping, sexual abuse and murder of 7-year-old Zainab.

The notification reads that the committee will undergo with minister for schools being the co-convener within the 20-member bench committee under the regulatory desk of the provincial law minister Raja Sanaullah, to prevent the increasing trend of child abuse in the society.

The Punjab chief minister also instigated the committee meetings to be held with daily attempts under clause for childrenâ€™s support including scrutiny of the policeâ€™s procedures and awareness campaigns among parents and children.

The first session of the committee has been summoned tomorrow (Sunday) and it has been directed to submit recommendations to CM Punjab by January 16, wherein the anti-child abuse movement has been expedited to undergo at least throughout the governmentâ€™s validation.

The committee will also "intelligently use ICT to protect children in streets, parks, schools and in other public places", "review existing laws and criminal investigation procedures apropos child abduction and child abuse", and "propose revisions in school curriculum to educate children in dealing with strangers and self-protection."