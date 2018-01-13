CJ visits Quaid’s Mausoleum without security protocol

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken initiative to launch the drastically needed and long awaited Judicial Reforms.

He started the mission Saturday by visiting the Mazar-e-Quaid where he offered "Fatiha" and prayer for the success, tranquility and stability of Pakistan, said a press releases issued here.

Chief Justice pledged to take the judicial reforms to fruition expeditiously so that the general public begins to reap the benefits of this initiative as soon as possible.

Following the footsteps of Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, father of nation, the Chief Justice of Pakistan attended "Mazar-e-Quaid" without any protocol or security detail.

No traffic was interrupted and no roads were blocked, thus setting a worthy example.

CJ will also chair all Pakistan Chief Justices conference to launch judicial reforms.

Later, in the evening he will preside over the concluding session of the 3rd Provincial Judicial conference 2018 arranged by Sindh Judicial Academy.