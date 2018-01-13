Sat January 13, 2018
January 13, 2018

10-year-old boy goes missing in Karachi's Burns Road area


KARACHI: Panic gripped Karachi's  Burns Road area  after a 10-year-old boy went missing from  main food street of the port city on Friday night in a spate of child sexual abuse and murder incidents, sparking outrage across the country.

A protest broke out in Burns Road's area  soon after a 10-year-old boy went missing, who had gone to study at a seminary in the area around 09:00 am and has not returned home since then. Protesters took to main streets, forcing closure of markets and setting tyres on fire,  causing suspension of traffic and closure of eateries in the area.

Contingents of police and Rangers rushed to the site to control the deteriorating situation in the area, assuring the residents to take all possible steps to recover the child.

As per details, the a 10-year-old  boy had gone to study at a seminary in the area around 09:00 am and has not returned home.

The parents  lodged a report about the missing child at Aram Bagh police station in the evening, calling for concrete steps to find the child.

Meanwhile Sindh Inspector General of Police A.D. Khowaja directed DIG South to submit a detailed report in connection with the incident that triggered panic in the area.

