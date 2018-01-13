10-year-old boy goes missing in Karachi's Burns Road area





KARACHI: Panic gripped Karachi'sÂ Burns Road areaÂ after a 10-year-old boy went missing fromÂ main food street of the port city on Friday night in a spate of child sexual abuse and murder incidents, sparking outrage across the country.

A protest broke out in Burns Road's areaÂ soon after a 10-year-old boy went missing, who had gone to study at a seminary in the area around 09:00 am and has not returned home since then. Protesters took to main streets, forcing closure of markets and setting tyres on fire,Â causing suspension of traffic and closure of eateries in the area.

Contingents of police and Rangers rushed to the site to control the deteriorating situation in the area, assuring the residents to take all possible steps to recover the child.



As per details, the a 10-year-oldÂ boy had gone to study at a seminary in the area around 09:00 am and has not returned home.

The parentsÂ lodged a report about the missing child at Aram Bagh police station in the evening, calling for concrete steps to find the child.

Meanwhile Sindh Inspector General of Police A.D. Khowaja directed DIG South to submit a detailed report in connection with the incident that triggered panic in the area.