State fully aware of challenges, determined to accomplish national objectives: PM Abbasi

Rawalpindi: The Graduation Ceremony for National Security Course 2018 was held at National Defence University, Islamabad.



Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was the chief guest of the ceremony.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, National Security Course was attended by selected participants from Civil Services of Pakistan, along with officers from the Armed Forces.

The main focus of course was to enable the participants to comprehend interplay of all elements of national power in the construct of â€˜Comprehensive National Securityâ€™.

The chief guest congratulated participants on completion of course and advised them to do all what it takes to compliment the national response against the threats and challenges faced by the country.

The Prime Minister said that state is fully aware of the challenges and determined to accomplish national objectives.

The chief guest also appreciated the contributions of National Defence University in refining national security concepts of the participants and enabling them to acquire a better understanding of issues concerning national security.

Federal Ministers for Defence, Interior, NSA, Chairman JCS Committee, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff were also present.

Earlier, on arrival, PM was received by President NDU Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan.