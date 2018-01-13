Sat January 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Efficient, potent Navy vital for protection of Maritime interests: Admiral Kaleem Shaukat

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Competition Parade and award ceremony held here at PNS QASIM Manora, according to a press release of Pakistan Navy (PN).

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat, addressing the Parade as the chief guest, emphasized that an efficient and potent Navy is vital for the protection of Maritime interests of Pakistan, especially in the context of CPEC.

He showed immense satisfaction on professional competency of Coastal Command through regular participation in various operational exercises and its efforts to enhance vigilance and civil military relations in coastal belt.

The Vice Chief of the Naval Staff said that Pak Marines strength would continue to be raised considering current situation and various maritime developments along the coast.

He also highlighted that contemporary environment warrants focus on development of Special Forces and importance of their performance during challenging situations.

He stressed that combat potential of Pak Marines and Special Forces to be further enhanced.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

10-year-old boy goes missing in Karachi's Burns Road area

10-year-old boy goes missing in Karachi's Burns Road area
Zardari announces to contest 2018 elections from Nawabshah

Zardari announces to contest 2018 elections from Nawabshah
FC Balochistan arrests 16 suspects, seizes weapons

FC Balochistan arrests 16 suspects, seizes weapons
State fully aware of challenges, determined to accomplish national objectives: PM Abbasi

State fully aware of challenges, determined to accomplish national objectives: PM Abbasi
Load More load more