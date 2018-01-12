Pakistani nation felt betrayed by US statements, Pak Army chief tells US commander

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has told Commander US Central Command (Centcom) during a telephonic conversation that the Pakistani nation felt betrayed over recent US statements despite decades of cooperation, the military said in a statementÂ on Friday.

According to the statementÂ issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Bajwa received two telephone calls from General Joseph L. Votel and a US Senator over the weekend to discuss Pak-US security cooperation post the President Trump tweet.

The statement didn't mention name of the US Senator.

The statement cited the army chief as saying Pakistan will not seek resumption of aid but expect honorable recognition of its contributions, sacrifices and unwavering resolve in fight against terrorism for peace and stability in the region.

The Army Chief said, â€œPakistan shall continue its sincere counter terrorism efforts even without US financial support in accordance with our national interest and shall remain committed to bring it to its logical conclusion along with other stake holders.â€

He said that Pakistan has suffered hugely due to great power contestation in the region.

General Bajwa went on to say, â€œPakistan is fully aware of US concerns on activities of Afghan nationals in Pakistan and we are already undertaking multiple actions through Operation â€˜Radd ul Fasaadâ€™ to deny any residual capacity to terrorists of all hue and colour for which return of Afghan Refugees is an essential prerequisite.â€

â€œPakistan is also strengthening border controls unilaterally but if Afghanistan genuinely feels affected from Pakistan, bilateral border management must be Kabulâ€™s top priority as well.â€

The General further said that Pakistan will keep supporting all initiatives for peace in Afghanistan despite the tendency to scapegoat Pakistan, as peace in Afghanistan is the only way to move towards enduring peace and stability in the region.

General Joseph L. Votel apprised the army chief about the US decision regarding Security Assistance and Coalition Support Fund and said that the US values Pakistanâ€™s role towards war on terror and expected that ongoing turbulence remains a temporary phase.