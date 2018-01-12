Fri January 12, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 12, 2018

Sindh Assembly speaker for exporting Karachi stray dogs

Hundreds of stray dogs were poisoned in 2016 in Karachi by municipal authorities 

KARACHI: Instead of killing stray dogs the animals could be exported to Philippines, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani said jokingly on Thursday as a lawmaker submitted a calling attention notice drawing his attention towards abundance of stray dogs in the metropolis.

The issue was raised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Khurram Sherzaman who said there was abundance of dogs in the city and 90 dog bite patients visit Jinnah Hospital alone on daily average basis.

Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro said the government would take steps to address the issue.

The municipal authorities killed hundreds of stray dogs in Karachi in 2016, drawing strong criticism from animal rights activists. 

