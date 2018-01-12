Fri January 12, 2018
January 12, 2018

Pakistan summons Indian High Commissioner over LoC violations

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal during a media briefing 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday summoned Indian High Commissioner to lodge its protest against casualties as a result of ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, India’s acting Deputy High Commissioner was summoned by Director General South Asia Desk to lodge protest on January 11.

The statement said a 65 years old woman was martyred as the result of Indian firing.

It said the Indian forces committed 70 ceasefire violations during the last 12 days in which a man was martyred and five others injured.

The Foreign Office said the Indian security forces committed 1900 ceasefire violations during the last year. 

