Pakistan summons Indian High Commissioner over LoC violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday summoned Indian High Commissioner to lodge its protest against casualties as a result of ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Indiaâ€™s acting Deputy High Commissioner was summoned by Director General South Asia Desk to lodge protest on January 11.

The statement said a 65 years old woman was martyred as the result of Indian firing.

It said the Indian forces committed 70 ceasefire violations during the last 12 days in which a man was martyred and five others injured.

The Foreign Office said the Indian security forces committed 1900 ceasefire violations during the last year.Â