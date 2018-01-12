Pakistan summons Indian High Commissioner over LoC violations

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday summoned Indian High Commissioner to lodge its protest against casualties as a result of ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).
According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Indiaâ€™s acting Deputy High Commissioner was summoned by Director General South Asia Desk to lodge protest on January 11.
The statement said a 65 years old woman was martyred as the result of Indian firing.
It said the Indian forces committed 70 ceasefire violations during the last 12 days in which a man was martyred and five others injured.
The Foreign Office said the Indian security forces committed 1900 ceasefire violations during the last year.Â
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday summoned Indian High Commissioner to lodge its protest against casualties as a result of ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).
According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, India’s acting Deputy High Commissioner was summoned by Director General South Asia Desk to lodge protest on January 11.
The statement said a 65 years old woman was martyred as the result of Indian firing.
It said the Indian forces committed 70 ceasefire violations during the last 12 days in which a man was martyred and five others injured.
The Foreign Office said the Indian security forces committed 1900 ceasefire violations during the last year.
Comments