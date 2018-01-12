Punjab govt makes headway in Zainab case

LAHORE: The Punjab governmentÂ on Friday claimed to have made progressÂ in theÂ investigation in the rape and murder case ofÂ eight years old Zainab.

Speaking at a press conference, Malik Ahmed Khan, a spokesman for the provincial government, said looking at the evidenceÂ collected by investigatorsÂ Â so far he can say the culpritsÂ would beÂ taken to logical end.

He further saidÂ the the pattern of the crime suggests that a serial killer was behind the the latestÂ incident ofÂ child abuse and murder.

The spokesman said theÂ Punjab chief minister has ordered swift action against the policemen for opening live fire on the protestersÂ in Kasur.

Khan said the government would share details of the progress made inÂ the probe inÂ 24 hours with the people.

"We areÂ close toÂ aÂ theÂ suspect after examination of the evidence," said he.

He saidÂ Â incidents of child abuse taking place in a single area were deplorable.

Speaking at the press conference, Rana Mashood, Punjab Education MinisterÂ said some suspects were rounded up during the investigationsÂ being carried out on the basis of merit, adding that a "breakthrough"Â would be shared with the public soon.

He also called on the citizensÂ of Kasur to maintain peace and not indulge in theÂ damagingÂ public property.

Another official of the government, toldÂ the media that peace has been restored in Kasur.











