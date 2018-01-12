Fri January 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Punjab govt makes headway in Zainab case

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif meets father of Zainab during his visit to Kasur. File Photo

LAHORE: The Punjab government  on Friday claimed to have made progress  in the  investigation in the rape and murder case of  eight years old Zainab.

Speaking at a press conference, Malik Ahmed Khan, a spokesman for the provincial government, said looking at the evidence  collected by investigators   so far he can say the culprits  would be  taken to logical end.

He further said  the the pattern of the crime suggests that a serial killer was behind the the latest  incident of  child abuse and murder.

The spokesman said the  Punjab chief minister has ordered swift action against the policemen for opening live fire on the protesters  in Kasur.

Khan said the government would share details of the progress made in  the probe in  24 hours with the people.

"We are  close to  a  the  suspect after examination of the evidence," said he.

He said   incidents of child abuse taking place in a single area were deplorable.

Speaking at the press conference, Rana Mashood, Punjab Education Minister  said some suspects were rounded up during the investigations  being carried out on the basis of merit, adding that a "breakthrough"  would be shared with the public soon.

He also called on the citizens  of Kasur to maintain peace and not indulge in the  damaging  public property.

Another official of the government, told  the media that peace has been restored in Kasur.




Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Karachi Film Society to host first Pakistan International Film Festival in March

Karachi Film Society to host first Pakistan International Film Festival in March
Bilawal inaugurates NICVD satellite hospital in Sehwan

Bilawal inaugurates NICVD satellite hospital in Sehwan
Efficient, potent Navy vital for protection of Maritime interests: Khan Hasham

Efficient, potent Navy vital for protection of Maritime interests: Khan Hasham
Pakistani nation felt betrayed by US statements, Pak Army chief tells US commander

Pakistani nation felt betrayed by US statements, Pak Army chief tells US commander

Load More load more