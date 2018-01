Punjab govt makes headway in Zainab case

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday claimed to have made progress in the investigation in the rape and murder case of eight years old Zainab.

Speaking at a press conference, Malik Ahmed Khan, a spokesman for the provincial government, said looking at the evidence collected by investigators  so far he can say the culprits would be taken to logical end.

He further said the the pattern of the crime suggests that a serial killer was behind the the latest incident of child abuse and murder.

The spokesman said the Punjab chief minister has ordered swift action against the policemen for opening live fire on the protesters in Kasur.

Khan said the government would share details of the progress made in the probe in 24 hours with the people.

"We are close to a the suspect after examination of the evidence," said he.

He said  incidents of child abuse taking place in a single area were deplorable.

Speaking at the press conference, Rana Mashood, Punjab Education Minister said some suspects were rounded up during the investigations being carried out on the basis of merit, adding that a "breakthrough" would be shared with the public soon.

He also called on the citizens of Kasur to maintain peace and not indulge in the damaging public property.

Another official of the government, told the media that peace has been restored in Kasur.