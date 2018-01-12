Punjab govt changes head of JIT to probe Zainab rape, murder

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday replaced head of Joint InvestigationÂ Team (JIT) constituted to probe the brutal rape and murder of seven years oldÂ Zainab in Kasur.
According to Geo TV, the government decided to replace Abu Bakar Khuda Baksh with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Muhammad Idrees on the demand of Zainab'sÂ father.
The government has notified the appointment of the new JIT head.Â
Geo TV reported that the JIT has reached Kasur to launch investigation into the incident.
Speaking at Geo TV talkshow ,a Punjab government spokesman onÂ Friday said a "serial killer" was possibly behind the murder of the child.
Protests broke out across the city of Kasur after body of Zainab wasÂ found dumped in a trash pile on Tuesday.
Hundreds of protestersÂ paralyzed the cityÂ and clashed with police against what they said government's inaction over child abuseÂ in Kasur.
Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on ThursdayÂ morning visited the family of the slain child and assured her father that culprits behind theÂ heinous crime would be taken to task.
