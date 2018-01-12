Fri January 12, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 12, 2018

Punjab govt changes head of JIT to probe Zainab rape, murder

Muhammad Ameen, father of Zainab. File photo

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday replaced head of Joint Investigation  Team (JIT) constituted to probe the brutal rape and murder of seven years old  Zainab in Kasur.

According to Geo TV, the government decided to replace Abu Bakar Khuda Baksh with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Muhammad Idrees on the demand of Zainab's  father.

Residents of Kasur took to streets against the incident. Photo/ Geo.tv

The government has notified the appointment of the new JIT head. 

Geo TV reported that the JIT has reached Kasur to launch investigation into the incident.

Speaking at Geo TV talkshow ,a Punjab government spokesman on  Friday said a "serial killer" was possibly behind the murder of the child.

Protests broke out across the city of Kasur after body of Zainab was  found dumped in a trash pile on Tuesday.

Hundreds of protesters  paralyzed the city  and clashed with police against what they said government's inaction over child abuse  in Kasur.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday  morning visited the family of the slain child and assured her father that culprits behind the  heinous crime would be taken to task.

