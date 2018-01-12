Policeman gunned down in Karachi





KARACHI: Armed men on Friday killed a policeman in Nazimabad area of the metropolis in what Geo TV reported the first targeted killing of a policeman this year.

According to the TV channel, two armed men riding a motorbike targeted Shakir Ahmed near Landi Kotal roundabout.

The policeman was heading to place of duty in Gulberg Police Station when he was shot in the head, SSCP Central Irfan Baloch.

Police and Rangers rushed to the area and cordoned off the crime scene. A search operation was underway to hunt the attackers.

Scores of policemen lost their lives in targeted killings across the city last year as law enforcement agencies continued their campaign against militants and criminal gangs.

Joint operations carried out by police and Rangers have brought relative peace to the city of 20 million people.