Fri January 12, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 12, 2018

Policeman gunned down in Karachi


KARACHI: Armed men on Friday killed a policeman in Nazimabad area of the metropolis in what Geo TV reported the first targeted killing of a policeman this year.

According to the TV channel, two armed men riding a motorbike targeted Shakir Ahmed near Landi Kotal roundabout.

The policeman was heading to place of duty in Gulberg Police Station when he was shot in the head, SSCP Central Irfan Baloch.

Service card of the policeman who lost his life in an early morning attack. Photo/ Geo.tv

Police and Rangers rushed to the area and cordoned off the crime scene. A search operation was underway to hunt the attackers.

Scores of policemen lost their lives in targeted killings across the city last year as law enforcement agencies continued their campaign against militants and criminal gangs.

Joint operations carried out by police and Rangers have brought relative peace to the city of 20 million people.

