Another body recovered from Kasur's field





KASUR: The body of a 12-year-old boy, who went missing two days ago, was recovered on Thursday from a fieldÂ near Dholan Chak 27 village, Kasur.

According to the parents of a sixth-grader'sÂ Â Sharaq aka Bobby, their son went missing after he had gone to school earlier this week. HisÂ body was recovered on Thursday from a field in Kasur day afterÂ the horrificÂ incident of seven-year old Zainab, who was raped and murdered afterÂ her abduction.

Bereaved family of late Sharaaq have claimed that he was sexually assaulted before murder.

Kasur is boiling with anger as the stick wielding protesters took to streets blocking roads forcing and enforcing market closures for the second consecutive day, demanding exemplary punishment to the culprits, involved in any of these incidents.



The tragic incident has sparked outrage across the country. Politicians, celebrities and sportsmen took to social media to condemn the shocking incident, demanding justice and raising questions over the government's failure to punish the culprits, aiders, abetters of the 2015 Kasur child abuse case as well as abysmal protection of minors in the region.

