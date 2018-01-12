Fri January 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Another body recovered from Kasur's field


KASUR: The body of a 12-year-old boy, who went missing two days ago, was recovered on Thursday from a field  near Dholan Chak 27 village, Kasur.

According to the parents of a sixth-grader's   Sharaq aka Bobby, their son went missing after he had gone to school earlier this week. His  body was recovered on Thursday from a field in Kasur day after  the horrific  incident of seven-year old Zainab, who was raped and murdered after  her abduction.

Bereaved family of late Sharaaq have claimed that he was sexually assaulted before murder.

Kasur is boiling with anger as the stick wielding protesters took to streets blocking roads forcing and enforcing market closures for the second consecutive day, demanding exemplary punishment to the culprits, involved in any of these incidents.

The tragic incident has sparked outrage across the country. Politicians, celebrities and sportsmen took to social media to condemn the shocking incident, demanding justice and raising questions over the government's failure to punish the culprits, aiders, abetters of the 2015 Kasur child abuse case as well as abysmal protection of minors in the region.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Heartbroken father demands to change JIT head in Zainab’s murder case

Heartbroken father demands to change JIT head in Zainab’s murder case
Celebs call for measures to save 'Zainabs'

Celebs call for measures to save 'Zainabs'
Success of CPEC imperative for Pakistan, entire region: DG ISPR

Success of CPEC imperative for Pakistan, entire region: DG ISPR
Imran confirms he sent marriage proposal to Bushra Bibi

Imran confirms he sent marriage proposal to Bushra Bibi
Load More load more