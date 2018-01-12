Fri January 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 11, 2018

Share

‘CPEC to improve quality tourism services’
Read More

China deplores Indian opposition to Pakistan on CPEC

BEIJING: Chinese media and members of think-tank deplored India’s stubborn mind-set towards...

Read More
Advertisement

Success of CPEC imperative for Pakistan, entire region: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that peace in Afghanistan is imperative for enduring peace and stability in the region.

In an interview with a private TV Channel, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said “War against terrorism was a difficult phase and we have restored peace in Pakistan.” He added that Afghanistan will have to do so.

The military spokesman said peace and stability is the future of Pakistan and we are moving towards peace now.

He went on to say Pakistan had a good coordination with International Security Force in Afghanistan and we can achieve peace through effective coordination.

The spokesman said success of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is imperative for Pakistan and the entire region.

In the perspective of CPEC, the dynamics of Balochistan are very important, he said and added, “Now our focus is towards Balochistan.”

He said terrorists were eliminated through Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

Replying to a question, he said India has been engaged to destabilize Pakistan through subversive activities and arrest of RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav has vindicated our stance.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Heartbroken father demands to change JIT head in Zainab’s murder case

Heartbroken father demands to change JIT head in Zainab’s murder case
Celebs call for measures to save 'Zainabs'

Celebs call for measures to save 'Zainabs'
Another body recovered from Kasur's field

Another body recovered from Kasur's field
Imran confirms he sent marriage proposal to Bushra Bibi

Imran confirms he sent marriage proposal to Bushra Bibi
Load More load more