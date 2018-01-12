Success of CPEC imperative for Pakistan, entire region: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that peace in Afghanistan is imperative for enduring peace and stability in the region.



In an interview with a private TV Channel, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said â€œWar against terrorism was a difficult phase and we have restored peace in Pakistan.â€ He added that Afghanistan will have to do so.

The military spokesman said peace and stability is the future of Pakistan and we are moving towards peace now.

He went on to say Pakistan had a good coordination with International Security Force in Afghanistan and we can achieve peace through effective coordination.

The spokesman said success of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is imperative for Pakistan and the entire region.

In the perspective of CPEC, the dynamics of Balochistan are very important, he said and added, â€œNow our focus is towards Balochistan.â€

He said terrorists were eliminated through Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

Replying to a question, he said India has been engaged to destabilize Pakistan through subversive activities and arrest of RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav has vindicated our stance.