Imran confirms he sent marriage proposal to Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD: Confirming The News report, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that he had just sent a proposal for marriage to Bushra Bibi, a lady whom he sought spiritual guidance, and waiting for response.



â€œI have just sent a proposal to Bushra Bibi after her divorce and waiting for response, will inform you about any progress in this regardâ€, said Imran while confirming reports of marriage with Bushra Bibi.

Khan went on to say, â€œI have not seen as pious as Bushra Bibi and met her two years back for spiritual guidance, however, I have not seen her face because whenever I visited her she did Parda (Islamic veil).â€

Report of Khanâ€™s marriage with Bushra Bibi, whom he has visited for spiritual guidance, emerged last week. PTI had responded only after a day, saying the PTI chief has offered marriage proposal to the lady.

Imran said he was not worried for his future, adding that he wanted to live remaining life in a peaceful and pleasant manner. â€œI am 65 years old and enjoyed married life just for 10 years.â€

â€œI am democratic person and take my decision by myself. No one can force me to do something,â€ Khan asserted.

â€œEven my family was unaware of my marriage proposal to Bushra Bibiâ€, said Imran.

â€œYou seek spiritual not political guidance from Peer (Spiritual leader),â€ Khan said.

Bushra Bibi wears veil and her family is conservative, said Imran.

Two days back Imran had tweeted: â€œFor 3 days I have been wondering have I looted a bank; or money laundered bns in nation's wealth; or ordered a model-town-like killing spree; or revealed state secrets to India? I have done none of these but discovered I have committed a bigger crime: wanting to get marriedâ€.

The News had reported that Imran Khan has secretly married again, this time with a woman he used to visit for spiritual guidance.

The PTI chairman inaugurated 2018 by tying the knot with the woman on the night of January 1 in Lahore and came straight from there the next day to appear before the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad that granted him bail, the report says.