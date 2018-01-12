Imran confirms he sent marriage proposal to Bushra Bibi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The ex-husband of Bushra, Khawar Fareed Maneka, on Sunday said that Imran Khan was not...
ISLAMABAD: Confirming The News report, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that he had just sent a proposal for marriage to Bushra Bibi, a lady whom he sought spiritual guidance, and waiting for response.
â€œI have just sent a proposal to Bushra Bibi after her divorce and waiting for response, will inform you about any progress in this regardâ€, said Imran while confirming reports of marriage with Bushra Bibi.
Khan went on to say, â€œI have not seen as pious as Bushra Bibi and met her two years back for spiritual guidance, however, I have not seen her face because whenever I visited her she did Parda (Islamic veil).â€
Report of Khanâ€™s marriage with Bushra Bibi, whom he has visited for spiritual guidance, emerged last week. PTI had responded only after a day, saying the PTI chief has offered marriage proposal to the lady.
Imran said he was not worried for his future, adding that he wanted to live remaining life in a peaceful and pleasant manner. â€œI am 65 years old and enjoyed married life just for 10 years.â€
â€œI am democratic person and take my decision by myself. No one can force me to do something,â€ Khan asserted.
â€œEven my family was unaware of my marriage proposal to Bushra Bibiâ€, said Imran.
â€œYou seek spiritual not political guidance from Peer (Spiritual leader),â€ Khan said.
Bushra Bibi wears veil and her family is conservative, said Imran.
Two days back Imran had tweeted: â€œFor 3 days I have been wondering have I looted a bank; or money laundered bns in nation's wealth; or ordered a model-town-like killing spree; or revealed state secrets to India? I have done none of these but discovered I have committed a bigger crime: wanting to get marriedâ€.
The News had reported that Imran Khan has secretly married again, this time with a woman he used to visit for spiritual guidance.
The PTI chairman inaugurated 2018 by tying the knot with the woman on the night of January 1 in Lahore and came straight from there the next day to appear before the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad that granted him bail, the report says.
ISLAMABAD: Confirming The News report, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that he had just sent a proposal for marriage to Bushra Bibi, a lady whom he sought spiritual guidance, and waiting for response.
“I have just sent a proposal to Bushra Bibi after her divorce and waiting for response, will inform you about any progress in this regard”, said Imran while confirming reports of marriage with Bushra Bibi.
Khan went on to say, “I have not seen as pious as Bushra Bibi and met her two years back for spiritual guidance, however, I have not seen her face because whenever I visited her she did Parda (Islamic veil).”
Report of Khan’s marriage with Bushra Bibi, whom he has visited for spiritual guidance, emerged last week. PTI had responded only after a day, saying the PTI chief has offered marriage proposal to the lady.
Imran said he was not worried for his future, adding that he wanted to live remaining life in a peaceful and pleasant manner. “I am 65 years old and enjoyed married life just for 10 years.”
“I am democratic person and take my decision by myself. No one can force me to do something,” Khan asserted.
“Even my family was unaware of my marriage proposal to Bushra Bibi”, said Imran.
“You seek spiritual not political guidance from Peer (Spiritual leader),” Khan said.
Bushra Bibi wears veil and her family is conservative, said Imran.
Two days back Imran had tweeted: “For 3 days I have been wondering have I looted a bank; or money laundered bns in nation's wealth; or ordered a model-town-like killing spree; or revealed state secrets to India? I have done none of these but discovered I have committed a bigger crime: wanting to get married”.
The News had reported that Imran Khan has secretly married again, this time with a woman he used to visit for spiritual guidance.
The PTI chairman inaugurated 2018 by tying the knot with the woman on the night of January 1 in Lahore and came straight from there the next day to appear before the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad that granted him bail, the report says.
Comments