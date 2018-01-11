Thu January 11, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 11, 2018

PM Abbasi, Army Chief visit SSG headquarters at Cherat

CHERAT: Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Special Service Group (SSG) Headquarters at Cherat.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, upon arrival, PM Abbasi laid floral wreath at the shuhada monument.

The Premier was briefed about SSG organization, capabilities and performance.

SSG demonstrated few of its skills and operational capabilities. PM also fired few of the weapons used by SSG.

While addressing officers and men of SSG, PM Abbasi wholeheartedly appreciated performance of the elite force and its contributions during the ongoing effort against terrorism.

PM paid rich tribute to Martyrs of SSG and the armed forces whose sacrifices have returned peace in Pakistan.

Defence Minister, Commander Peshawar Corps and other senior Army officers were also present during the visit.

