Faisalabad student murdered after ‘rape’ as nation mourns Zainab





FAISALABAD: Body of a 15 years old boy was found dumped in fields outside a village on Thursday as the nation mournsÂ rape and murder of minor girl in Kasur.

Â Medics say the boy might have been raped before being killed.

According to police, the Faizan Bashir, a ninth grade student and a resident of Chak-243 Djkot, was missing since last night.

The police said cause of the death was yet to be known and they canâ€™t comment on it before they receive a postmortem report.

They said a case against unknown persons has been lodged and investigations are underway.

But a doctor privy to the postmortem examination, said there was strong possibility of boy being raped and strangled to death.

Dr Khalid Iqbal, Incharge of Rural Health Center, said the arms and legs of the boy were tied with rope and there were marks on the body that suggest he might have put up resistant before dying.

Body of seven years old Zainbad Ansari was found from aÂ trash pile on Tuesday days after she was kidnapped.

TheÂ girl from Kasur district of Punjab was abused before being strangled to death.

The incident triggered violent protests in the city during which two demonstratorsÂ lost their lives in clashes with police.

Protest against the rape and murder of the girl continues today (Thursday), with locals demanding authorities to arrest the culprits .

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has visited house of the bereaved family and offered his condolences .











