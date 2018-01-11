Thu January 11, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 11, 2018

Shahbaz visits Zainab's family


KASUR: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif early on Thursday visited the bereaved family of Zainab, whose horrific rape and murder shocked the country.

Condoling with the family, the CM expressed his grief over tragic death of seven-year old minor girl,  assuring the bereaved family that the culprits involved in the murder will be brought to justice soon. He offered ‘Fateha’ for the deceased.

Punjab Government Spokesperson Malik Ahmed Khan and DPO Kasur were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken notice of the incident and has sought report from the Inspector General Punjab Police.



