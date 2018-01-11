US issues new travel advisory to its citizens for Pakistan, India

WASHINGTON: The US government on Wednesday issued a new travel advisoryÂ to it citizens for Pakistan and India, whichÂ is based on ready-to-understand level of advice ranging from one to four level.

Ranking Pakistan on Level 3 (reconsider travel), the State Department asked its citizens to reconsider travel to Pakistan.Â



Americans are advised not to travel to Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

"These improvements will provide US citizens with clear, timely, and reliable safety and security information worldwide," the State Department said.



While India has been ranked Level 2 (exercise increased caution) . Level 1 advises travelers to exercise normal precaution, while Level 4, which has countries like Afghanistan, recommends "Do Not Travel".



Placing India on Level 2, the US State Department identified "crime and terrorism" for Americans to exercise increased caution. However, it advises US citizens not to travel to Jammu and Kashmir, except for eastern Ladakh and Leh and not to venture within 10 miles of the India-Pakistan border due to the "potential for armed conflict".



