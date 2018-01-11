Command and Staff Conference of Pak Navy held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded Wednesday at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.



The Conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

Command and Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navyâ€™s Policies and Plans.

Matters related to operational preparedness, developmental plans of Pakistan Navy, prevailing security situation and training/welfare of troops were reviewed. Detailed briefings on various ongoing and future Pakistan Navy projects and plans were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff.

While making an overall appraisal of the prevalent security environment, Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his utmost confidence over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy.

The Naval Chief reiterated Pakistan Navyâ€™s unflinching resolve to ensure seaward defence of vital maritime infrastructure and protection of the maritime interests of Pakistan against all threats and challenges at all cost.

He also lauded successful conduct of firing of indigenously developed Harbah Naval Cruise Missile. Chief of the Naval Staff said that this project is a manifestation of Pakistan Navyâ€™s road map towards indigenization, and it will enhance combat potential of PN Fleet manifold.

The Naval Chief also expressed satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy in the face of prevalent Maritime challenges including security aspects of Gwadar Port and related Maritime Components of CPEC Project, and lauded the morale and motivation of troops at all levels.