Wed January 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 10, 2018

Share

Rape,murder of a minor girl sparks protests in Kasur

Rape,murder of a minor girl sparks protests in Kasur
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

COAS directs all out support to civil administration to arrest Zainab’s murderers


RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has strongly condemned cold blooded murder of minor girl Zainab in Kasur.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, the Army Chief condemned murder of innocent girl and while responding to the to appeal by the aggrieved parents, directed immediate all out support to civil administration to arrest the criminals and bringing them to exemplary justice.

Protests broke out in Kasur on Wednesday after reports that body of an eight years old minor girl, who went missing last week, has been found dumped in a trash pile.

According to TV channels, forensic examination of the body has confirmed that the girl identified as Zainab was raped before being killed .

The father of minor girl had appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Army Chief to take notice of the incident and provide justice.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Bilawal says brutal rape, murder of Zainab a slap on face of Sharifdom

Bilawal says brutal rape, murder of Zainab a slap on face of Sharifdom
Chief Justice takes suo moto notice of Zainab rape, murder in Kasur

Chief Justice takes suo moto notice of Zainab rape, murder in Kasur
Two Chinese nationals held while skimming ATM data in Karachi

Two Chinese nationals held while skimming ATM data in Karachi
Journalist escapes kidnap attempt in Islamabad

Journalist escapes kidnap attempt in Islamabad
Load More load more