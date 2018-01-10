COAS directs all out support to civil administration to arrest Zainab’s murderers





RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has strongly condemned cold blooded murder of minor girl Zainab in Kasur.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, the Army Chief condemned murder of innocent girl and while responding to the to appeal by the aggrieved parents, directed immediate all out support to civil administration to arrest the criminals and bringing them to exemplary justice.

Protests broke out in Kasur on Wednesday after reports that body of an eight years old minor girl, who went missing last week, has been found dumped in a trash pile.

According to TV channels, forensic examination of the body has confirmed that the girl identified as Zainab was raped before being killed .

The father of minor girl had appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Army Chief to take notice of the incident and provide justice.



