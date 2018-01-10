Wed January 10, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 9, 2018

No peace in Sindh if Rangers withdrawn: Qureshi
No peace if Rangers go, says Qureshi

THARPARKAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said all projects and...

CM Sindh extends Rangers power for 90 days

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has extended the special power of Pakistan Rangers, Sindh for another 90 days in Karachi division.

The validity of the power conferred upon Pakistan Rangers, Sindh in Karachi Division under the provision of clause (i) of sub-section-3 of section -4 of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 are expiring on January 10, 2018.

The chief minister, keeping in view the achievements of targeted operation launched in the city against terrorists, target killer and extortionists has approved a summary to extend special power to Pakistan Rangers, Sindh for a further period of 90 days commencing from January 1, 2018 to April 10, 2018.

