Wed January 10, 2018
National

January 9, 2018

Four security personnel among six martyred in Quetta suicide blast

QUETTA: At least six people including four personnel of Balochistan Constabulary were martyred and 17 others sustained injuries in a suicide blast that ripped through Quetta’s Zarghoon road here Tuesday evening.

The suicide bomber riding on the motorcycle hit the security officials truck parked  near GPO Chowk in the vicinity of the Balochistan Assembly. 

According to initial investigation, the bomber was heading towards provincial assembly, however, when he failed to find the way due to strict security measures, rammed his bike into the police truck.

Police and rescue sources have confirmed the explosion was a suicide attack.

The injured and dead have been shifted to the Civil Hospital Quetta.

Police and FC personnel have cordoned off the area following the explosion.

Emergency has been declared in the hospitals of Quetta.

Farugh Ateeq, Deputy Commission Quetta said police was the prime target in the blast.

He refused to confirm  the death toll and number of injured in the explosion.

