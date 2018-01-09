China rejects speculations about building military base in Pakistan





BEIJING: Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday the world should not make guesses that China is planning to build overseas military base in Pakistan.

Spokesperson Lu Kang said, Building of CPEC is important component of One Belt One Road Initiative and both China and Pakistan are making efforts to build CPEC for common interest of the countries along the route.

Responding to a question on a media reports that China was planning to build a second overseas military base in Pakistan, he said, "I am not aware of what you mentioned”. “I think it is not necessary for outside world to make too much guesses in this regard."

He said that building of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was an important part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and both China and Pakistan were also making efforts to build the CPEC which was in the common interest of people and the countries along the route.



“So, I don’t think it is necessary for outside world to make too much guesses in this regard,” he added.

The spokesperson of Pakistan’s Foreign Office had already rejected such a report saying that there was no proposal of building any Chinese Military base near Gawadar.

“This is all propaganda against the development of CPEC and strengthening of relations between Pakistan and China,” he added.