Pakistan, China sign MoU to enhance co-operation in foreign affairs

BEIJING: Pakistan and China on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding on co-operation between the Foreign Service Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Affairs University of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC.



The signing ceremony was held today at the embassy in Beijing, a statement from the embassy said.

Pakistan ambassador Masood Khalid and President of China Foreign Affairs University Qin Yaqing signed the MoU on behalf of their countries.

Commenting on the importance, Pak envoy said that this MoU shall further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

This is a step to enlighten our new generation about history and culture of each other, he added.