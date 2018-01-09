Balochistan CM Nawab Sanaullah Zehri resigns

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri on Tuesday resigned after opposition threatened to oust him through a no-trust motion in the Balochistan Assembly.

He president the resignation to Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achazkai who accepted it.

According to Geo TV, the chief minister was advised by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to resign after efforts to persuade the opposition failed.

The advice came hours before a scheduled Balochistan Assembly sessions where the opposition was to move a no-trust motion.

Citing unnamed sources, the TV channel reported that the prime minister advised the chief minister to resign after he failed to persuade the opposition and allied parties to drop their plan to table the motion.

The chief minister, according to reports, was initially adamant in his refusal to resign , vowing to face the no-trust motion.

The opposition backed by disgruntled PMLN lawmakers were confidant that they would get the no-confidence motion passed against the chief minister since they enjoy majority in the house .

According to the sources, the prime minister asked the provincial leadership of ruling party as to why the situation was allowed to reach such point, saying it would be better to quit instead of being sent home.

The prime minister on Monday arrived in Quetta to play his role in resolving the crisis many believes could jeopardize the Senate elections to be held in March.

Most of the disgruntled lawmakers of the PMLN refused to meet the prime minister during his visit.Â