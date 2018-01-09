Tue January 09, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 9, 2018

Share

Nawaz Sharif appears before accountability court

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law captain (retd) Safdar appeared before  the accountability court that’s heard  corruption references against them.

Accoutability judge Bashir Ahmed  conducted the hearing of the references filed against the Shairf family by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under the Supreme Court orders in Panama Papers case.

According to Ge TV, four more witnesses recorded their statements  in the case against Sharifs.

Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Haris crossed examined the witnesses one of the witnesses. 

The three corruption references are related to Avenfield Properties, Al Azizia Steel Mills and Falgship Investment.

The anti-graft body had also nominated Sharif’s children Hassan, Hussain and Maryam and his son in law in a reference related to Avenfield properties.

Flagship Investment reference related to Al-Azizia Steel Mills Jeddah and 15 offshore companies was filed against Nawaz Sharif and his children.

The court had declared Nawaz’sons absconders and separated their case from that of others after they failed to attend the hearings.

Reporters who have gathered outside the court asked Captain Safdar to  comment on the reports regarding Imran Khan's third marriage but he refused to offer any comment, saying marriage was the personal  matter.

He further added four marriages were allowed in Islam.

